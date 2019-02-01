Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
methamphetamine
High Point police arrest 18 in drug investigation, seize 140 pounds of meth
Video
‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss arrested on burglary, meth charges
High Point man, woman arrested after deputies find child sitting on pound of methamphetamine in Davidson County
15 pounds of meth found in Asheboro home during drug bust
Burlington man caught with meth after chase ends in crash, deputies say
More methamphetamine Headlines
700 to 1,000 pounds of meth found in Surry County in ‘Operation Thin Ice’; 8 people sentenced to prison
Lexington man arrested after allegedly leading Davidson County deputies on chase, hitting patrol vehicle
Archdale woman caught with methamphetamine while going into courthouse to appear on previous drug charges
Lexington police find 3-year-old in car with gun, methamphetamine
Greensboro DEA sees 2,000% increase in methamphetamine seizures since 2017
Child finds $40,000 in methamphetamine in box of Legos from South Carolina consignment shop
Triad mother who beat methamphetamine addiction shares her story
Methamphetamine making its way into the Triad
South Carolina father charged after twin children test positive for meth
US Customs and Border Protections makes largest fentanyl bust in history