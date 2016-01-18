Skip to content
Martin Luther King Jr.
String of shootings over weekend in High Point connected to gangs
Wake Forest remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historical visit, speech
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was scheduled to be in Greensboro the day he was killed
Internationally-recognized local businessman Bob Brown talks about his friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Local man reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1958 visit to Bennett College
More Martin Luther King Jr. Headlines
Standing in the shadows of history: A virtual tour of the National Civil Rights Museum
Atlanta college celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King
Piedmont native hopes to build on legacy at Atlanta college where Martin Luther King attended
Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King
Event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. held at High Point University Community Center
Here’s a list of Martin Luther King Jr. events in the Triad
Trump signs law creating national historic park for Martin Luther King Jr.
New 9/11 sculpture coming to downtown Greensboro; MLK monument being refurbished, moved
Trump tweets MLK salute, will meet with son
Thousands turn out for MLK Day parade in Greensboro