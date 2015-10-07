Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
mac and cheese
Panera defends its mac and cheese after a video reveals how it’s really cooked
Mac and cheese craving leads Greensboro woman to $250,000 prize
Kraft will pay you $100 to get a babysitter on Mother’s Day
Women accused of lacing recovery home manager’s mac and cheese with heroin
Mom arrested after toddler eats THC-laced mac and cheese
More mac and cheese Headlines
Woman plans to start food truck business after battling through adversity, son’s illness
What chemicals are in your mac and cheese?
‘Mac & Cheese Kid’ arrested in Florida for assault on officer
Viral video shows student getting arrested after mac and cheese dispute