kindness
Couple surprises their Denny’s waitress who walked hours to work with a new car
Davie County grandmother asks for kindness after people make rude comments about 6-year-old hurt in fire
Mom shares cruel note left in mailbox, receives outpouring of kindness
Men notice woman eating alone, invite her to join them in touching act of kindness
She handed over the cash. Then the robbery suspect saw her balance
Teacher brought to tears on flight when strangers give over $500 after hearing her passion
Heartwarming photo shows teen shading woman with umbrella
Heartwarming photo shows officer helping 84-year-old man get to hospital to see wife
Mom’s chaotic trip to Target calmed by stranger’s kindness
Woman’s Facebook post that she says shows act of kindness goes viral
Touching video shows woman giving homeless man coat
Man helps elderly stranger down escalator at mall
Officer helps family after 12-year-old girl is caught stealing $2 shoes for young sister
Dad has heartwarming response to daughter’s ‘accident’ at school
Waiter offered job after helping disabled customer eat her meal