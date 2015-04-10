Skip to content
Jesus
Kentucky preschoolers sang ‘Jesus Loves Me’ as tornado ripped off school’s roof
‘I saw Jesus’: Oklahoma man recalls near-death electrical accident
Outrage over a ‘Deadpool’ poster that mimics an iconic LDS painting of Jesus Christ
Pastor takes church service to new heights by preaching on zip line
After a fiery Davidson County crash, a man and a precious picture made it out alive
More Jesus Headlines
Indianapolis church places Jesus, Mary, and Joseph in ‘Ice Detention’ in a bold statement about immigration policy
‘We are going to see Jesus’: Woman accused of setting car on fire with 3 children inside
Topless protester tries to grab baby Jesus figure at Vatican
Couple says sonogram shows Jesus watching over daughter
Jesus statue decapitated twice in two weeks
‘Thank You Jesus’ yard signs popping up around the Triad
Colorado man claiming to be ‘Jesus’ stabs person he believes is ‘the devil’
‘Good Thief’ steals Jesus statue, returns it with fresh coat of paint
Texas teen says he saw Jesus seconds before being revived
Jesus’ tomb story: Does the evidence add up?