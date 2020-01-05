Skip to content
Iran
US carries out airstrikes against multiple Iranian-backed militia sites in Iraq
Senate acts to restrain Trump’s military powers against Iran
34 US service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile strike
34 U.S. service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile strike
US troops were injured in Iran missile attack despite Pentagon initially saying there were no casualties
Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian passenger plane unintentionally, report says
US believes Iran shot down Ukrainian airliner by accident
House to vote to limit Trump's military action against Iran without congressional approval
People in the Piedmont Triad with Middle Eastern ties react to conflict with Iran
Trump vows to impose 'punishing' sanctions on Iran
President Trump addresses nation after Iran attacks Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for Soleimani's death
US forces on high alert for possible Iranian drone attacks, and intelligence shows Iran moving military equipment
US notifies Iraq of troop movement, as Iranians mourn slain general
Some military families caught off guard as thousands of troops, many from Fort Bragg, deploy to Middle East
Iran abandons nuclear deal limits after death of Iranian general
