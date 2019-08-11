Skip to content
homeless
Greensboro Sportsplex to act as emergency shelter for homeless people
Video
A North Carolina police officer spent his lunch break sharing pizza with a homeless woman and it was captured in a heartwarming photo
Elementary school kids make lunches for the homeless
Video
'Night Watch' patrols the streets of Winston-Salem helping those in need
Video
Organization brings Christmas to the homeless in Davidson County
Greensboro mayor reacts to concern over homeless people moving to Greensboro
Former homeless man pays for new apartment with money earned from cleanup program
An 8-year-old makes ‘hero bags.’ He’s helped nearly 3,000 homeless veterans
Florida nurses make warm, waterproof sleeping bags for the homeless
Financial Pathways of the Piedmont helps people get back on their feet
Program feeds homeless with deer roadkill
SC family of 8 homeless after Hurricane Dorian destroys home
Men mistook man experiencing homelessness for sex offender, beat him to death, police say
Homeless man set on fire in North Carolina has died; suspect now charged with first-degree murder
6-year-old girl sells lemonade, donates money to homeless