Grandfather
Royal Caribbean says video proves grandfather knew window was open before dropping toddler
Video
Grandfather Express: Grandpa buys bus to take his 10 grandkids to school
Grandfather dreams up idea to prevent hot car deaths
Teenager faces charges for allegedly chasing grandfather with knife after denied more tomatoes at dinner
Grandfather dies after saving three-year-old granddaughter from house explosion
Man killed in crash involving police car while driving to granddaughter’s memorial
Heartbreaking photo shows bride’s grandfather eating alone next to memorial for late wife
Grandfather’s face ‘shattered’ after rock hurled into windshield
Boy grabs wheel, avoids crashes after grandfather suffers stroke while driving
Grandfather found dismembered in stranger’s home in Georgia
Grandfather dies shielding grandson after car tumbles 150 feet down mountain
Grandfather stabbed to death in park after asking man to stop doing drugs in front of kids
Grandfather charged after 2-year-old found in alley with cocaine in her system
Grandfather beaten with concrete block, told ‘go back to your own country’
Woman accused of killing her 80-year-old grandfather by stabbing him 41 times