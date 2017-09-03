Skip to content
FDA
FDA clears test to detect coronavirus in 5 minutes
FDA recalling some heartburn, blood pressure medicines that may present a cancer risk
‘Serious threat to human and animal health’: FDA recalls dog food over salmonella concerns
Gene therapy gets FDA approval – and a $2 million price tag
Majority of sunscreens would flunk proposed FDA safety tests, report to say
More FDA Headlines
FDA expands list of recalled dog food; 9 brands pulled for making dogs violently ill
FDA allows marketing of first direct-to-consumer app for contraceptive use to prevent pregnancy
FDA may decide what is and is not milk, UPS tests plans to deliver into, not just to, houses and more
FDA approves 1st marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves
Having calorie counts on menus will make us healthier
Rodents and filth cited in FDA report on North Carolina farm linked to egg recall
Marijuana-derived drug for epilepsy gets FDA committee recommendation
FDA cracks down on anti-diarrhea drug abuse amid spike in overdoses
FDA announces first US gene therapy approval for cancer treatment