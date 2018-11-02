Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
FBI
FBI warns North Carolinians about threatening phone scams
Video
FBI asking for help finding missing Winnie the Pooh painting
FBI searching for 'Bad Wig Bandit' after string of North Carolina bank robberies
FBI wants help identifying ‘Jane Doe’ in child exploitation case
‘You might not want to do this’: 3 men try to rob pair of FBI special agents at gunpoint
More FBI Headlines
FBI: Teen charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS
3 minor victims recovered in NC after month-long sweep targeting sex traffickers
The ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ strikes again in NC, robs 4th bank
FBI offers to give a fugitive accused of terrorism a ‘special pair of bracelets’ for her birthday
Federal agents warn ‘domestic’ terrorists could plan Fourth of July attacks
FBI releases ‘Bigfoot’ files from the 1970s, decades after man’s ‘credible’ sighting
Man accused of murdering his wife on their wedding night added to FBI’s Most Wanted list
On the last day of Black History Month, FBI commemorates 100 year anniversary of first black special agent
Man to spend 11 years in prison after woman escapes forced prostitution in Fayetteville, calls police
Fugitive in FBI Top 10 may head to North Carolina after latest sighting