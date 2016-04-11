Skip to content
disappearance
Family pushes for answers one year after Davidson County man's disappearance
Video
6-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl missing for 24 hours after disappearing from front yard in Florida
Cell phone photos and a rideshare helped lead to man’s arrest in the killing of Mackenzie Lueck
More than 12 people kept silent after Oklahoma girls disappeared in 1999, prosecutors say
What happened to missing 3-year-old forced to stand in alley? Answers may rest in family SUV
More disappearance Headlines
Search continues for missing child 19 years after mom found murdered
Friday marks 1 year since Kernersville college student Martin Roberts disappeared in Boone
Cops find chilling clues after family’s disappearance
28-year-old MetLife employee disappears without a trace
Man who disappeared 10 years ago might have never left bar
500 cows stolen from New Zealand farm
Is a woman living in Ohio really this girl who disappeared from Wisconsin in 2002?
Parents receive mysterious letter 39 years after son’s disappearance
Missing Kernersville teen’s father: ‘It’s unusual, out of the norm, for him to just be gone’
Body parts found in recycling bin believed to be missing mom; suspect arrested