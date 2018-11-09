Skip to content
disability
Mom says teacher took video of her son with a disability to bully him
Video
Cat with disability comforts children at Dragonfly House in Mocksville
Video
Fire destroys a hospice home for senior and terminal dogs and cats
Thousands in North Carolina living with intellectual, developmental disabilities waiting on waivers
Deputies help veteran with disability who was walking 100 miles to doctor’s appointment
Barber gives boy with autism haircut outside to make him feel more comfortable
Panthers offer veteran with disability, season tickets new seating
Baby raccoon rolls towards recovery with new wheelchair
SC mother, man face murder charges after 13-year-old girl with special needs dies in vehicle
9-year-old donates money from lip balm business to help kids with autism and disabilities
New Greensboro restaurant serves up French cuisine and new beginnings for people with disabilities
Deaf man on bicycle hit by speeding car in High Point, police report
Kansas teen with Down syndrome says store wouldn’t let her ride Ferris wheel with friends because of disability
Caregiver arrested after mentally disabled woman gives birth in Florida group home
Florida principal charged with stealing $900 from 9-year-old with disability