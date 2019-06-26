Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX8 News at 11
development
Greensboro man hopes to rebrand part of city 'Uptown Greensboro'
Video
Company plans to continue downtown Winston-Salem’s revitalization with 'one-stop destination'
Video
Archdale continues development for expected growth in population
Planned developments will help address need for apartments in downtown High Point
Winston-Salem leaders look to develop areas near Smith Reynolds Airport
More development Headlines
New industrial site could be opening in Lexington
Onward Kernersville plans for growth in town over the next 20 years
What could Greensboro look like in 20 years? City works on plan that could involve 60,000 more people
Some people concerned about continued growth in northern High Point
Major projects underway as #InvestEast looks toward second year in Greensboro
Madison’s economic resurgence demonstrates Rockingham County’s recovery from Dan River spill
Convention and Visitors Bureau approves action plan to drive up tourism in High Point
Work underway to turn Historic Luck’s Cannery building into multi-use event center in Seagrove
City of High Point working to create small-scale manufacturing corridor in the downtown area
More than 40 new homes could be built in north High Point if city council annexes, rezones land