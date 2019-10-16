Skip to content
FOX8 News at 11
deputies
Deputy hit by SUV while responding to 'disturbance' near Thomasville; 1 suspect arrested
Video
Deputies asking for public's help to find missing SC boy
Forsyth County deputies round up wandering farm animals
Video
Deputies looking for man who assaulted mother, kidnapped 6-month-old
Asheboro woman leads deputies on 26-mile chase after lying about kidnapping to steal truck, deputies say
Surveillance video shows chase when man stole ambulance in Greensboro, officials say
Man arrested, charged after stealing ambulance in Greensboro, hitting patrol car, leading highway patrol on chase, officials say
Ambulance stolen in Guilford County
Woman found dead in North Carolina identified
Victim killed in Jamestown; deputies investigating as homicide
Man and grandmother arrested after allegedly assaulting Rowan County deputies serving warrant
Deputies looking for Marine deserter who may be in NC after fatal shooting
Deputies help veteran with disability who was walking 100 miles to doctor’s appointment
Mount Airy man arrested, charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at deputies during standoff
Winston-Salem man facing drug trafficking charges after leading authorities on chase in Rowan County, hiding in dumpster