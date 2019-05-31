Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX8 News at 11
dad
Dad, 4-year-old son shot in head in apparent accidental shooting, police say
Mebane man accused of chasing daughter’s boyfriend with shotgun
Dad pleads for help finding missing Texas mom and newborn daughter
Dad picks up daughter from airport in elf costume and goes viral
Father abandons young son over belief that the boy was gay, arrest report says
More dad Headlines
Dad facing life-threatening injuries after falling off roof hanging Christmas lights in SC
Man accused of peeping fought off by NC dad after being caught near child’s room
Father arrested after 12-year-old daughter hits, kills man and his dog with SUV
6-year-old boy opens lemonade stand after his dad died to treat his mom on a date
Dad accused of throwing 5-year-old son into Atlantic Ocean, telling him to swim
Durham dad drowns while trying to rescue his children at Wrightsville Beach
Father drowns in Minnesota lake after lifting 3-year-old son to safety
Dad executed daughter during ‘petty argument’ about baby gate, prosecutors say
NC father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash while headed to her birthday celebration at beach
Dad charged in death of 7-year-old boy found encased in cement in Denver storage unit