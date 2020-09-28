Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Pass or Fail
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
Entertainment
Zoo Filez
Project Pet
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
House Call
Money Matters
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Your Local Election HQ
NC Senate Debate pre-show
Voter Guide
Meet the judicial candidates for NC Supreme Court and NC Court of Appeals
Guilford County early voting schedule
Sports
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
ACC Football
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Race Daytona
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
Podcasts
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
57 Shots in 90 Seconds
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
In Black and White
Destination Vacation
Small Business Spotlight
Highlighting Heroes
Senior Sendoff
FOX8 Finding Hope
Home How To
FOX8 Home Concerts
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About
How to rescan your TV
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
EEO Reports
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Brad Parscale
President Trump’s former campaign manager hospitalized in Florida after threats to harm himself