Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX8 10:00 News
body cam
Body camera captures the moment an officer is hit by a train while searching for burglars
Video
Body cam video shows police officer crawl into burning home to save child
Florida man facing attempted murder charge after dragging deputy during traffic stop
Greensboro police release body camera footage showing arrest of man who died in police custody
Charlotte police withheld bodycam video. It showed that officers didn’t give first aid to shooting victim
More body cam Headlines
Body cam video shows Ohio officers save armed man after he cut his throat
Body cam video shows police tracking down stolen car with 2-year-old inside
Greensboro police release body camera videos for man who died in police custody
Body cam video shows officers saving teen from overdose on Thanksgiving
Community leaders say call for Winston-Salem officer’s firing ‘premature’ after Hanes Middle incident body cam released
Police release body-camera footage of arrest of Winston-Salem middle school student
Body cam video released of Denver mayor’s son threatening cop
Officer shown saving man from jumping off roof in dramatic body cam video
Greensboro City Council will watch body cam video of teen’s arrest
Greensboro City Council meets after body cam video release