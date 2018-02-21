Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Hidden History
Zoo Filez
Traffic
Project Pet
House Call
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Horoscopes
Sports
Big Tournament
Chase For The Championship
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Friday Night Football
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Van’s Weather School
Watches and Warnings
Closings and Delays
Van’s Weather Kids
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Remarkable Women Special
FOX8 Black History Month special
‘Deadly Secrets: The Lawson Family Murder’
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Your NC Voter Guide
Podcasts
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
The Day Helen Disappeared
Seduced by Satan
What Happened to Baby Doe
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Dirty Air
Community
FOX8 Finding Hope
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Home Concerts
Highlighting Heroes
Piedmont Triad restaurants offering delivery, takeout as dining rooms close
What’s Right with Our Schools
Lottery
FOX8 Foodie
Community Foundation
Forever Family
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad
Good for Her!
Roy’s Folks
Educator of the Week
Pet of the Week
Recipes
Community Calendar
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Internships At FOX8
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
FOX8 Email Alerts Sign-Up
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
AR-15
Woman, 8-months pregnant, opens fire with AR-15 to save husband during home invasion
Man admits to selling illegal AR-15s, feds let him go to avoid hurting gun control efforts
Colt will stop making AR-15 rifles for consumers
Police: Man denied job at Six Flags arrested with gun, machete in car, AR-15 at home
NC sheriff’s office raffles AR-15 rifle to support DARE program, divides residents
More AR-15 Headlines
Kamala Harris says she’ll ban imports of all AR-15 style assault weapons if Congress doesn’t act
Missourians would be required to purchase an AR-15 under proposed law
Deputy shoots gator with AR-15, freeing girl trapped in tree — ‘please hurry!’ mom pleads to 911 operator
North Myrtle Beach pawn shop sign about AR-15s sparks social media debate
12-year-old boy, brother allegedly aimed loaded AR-15, handgun at neighbors
Cops in Arizona city now have AR-15s strapped to the back of their motorcycles
Worshippers bring AR-15s to blessing ceremony at Pennsylvania church
Man armed with AR-15 stops knife-wielding neighbor’s attack
Students moved to different school due to church’s blessing ceremony involving AR-15s
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake backs bill to raise age to buy AR-15-style weapons