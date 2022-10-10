(WGHP) — We’re doing something a little different on Swing State this week.

Instead of debating the issues from Republican and Democratic perspectives, we’re looking at the issues with a scientific lens on this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with special guests Brandon Lenoir and Martin Kifer.

Lenoir is an assistant professor of political communication at High Point University. Kifer is chair and assistant professor of political science and director of the HPU Survey Research Center. FOX8 Senior Political Correspondant Bob Buckley joins them.

Watch the full Oct. 9 episode in the video player above and catch “Swing State” at 11 p.m. EST on Sundays, only on FOX8.