(WGHP) — Abortion is one of the most sensitive topics out there, and both sides of the aisle have had strong feelings in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In our debut episode of “Swing State,” former Republican Congressman Mark Walker and Democratic activist Odell Cleveland sit down together to talk about the decision to return the power to decide abortion laws back to the states.

“As a former pastor, understanding that these are difficult choices but also understanding that God’s grace has been sufficient for anybody who’s made the decision whatever it might be,” Mark said. “I wanted to start with that premise, but also not run away from the fact that I do agree with the decision. I believe this was the right decision to return it to the states.”

“The woman, her physician, God, I think that’s enough people in the room,” Odell said. “I don’t think there’s enough room for the government to come in there also. … If we start having our religion as our politics, that’s where we get into trouble.”

