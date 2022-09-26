(WGHP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), earlier this month, paid to fly dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants to the resort island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The controversial move sparked fierce debate, but, believe it or not, our two hosts seem to agree more than they disagree.

Hear from both sides of the aisle in “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with Mark Walker and Odell Cleveland.

Mark was your Republican congressman for six years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Odell is a Democratic activist and the founder of the Welfare Reform Liason Project.

These two pastors have different politics and beliefs, and, on “Swing State,” they come together to hash out the issues of the day from both sides of the aisle.

Watch the full Sept. 25 episode in the video player above and catch “Swing State” at 11 p.m. EST on Sundays, only on FOX8.