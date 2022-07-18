(WGHP) — FOX8 is proud to introduce its new North Carolina political program, “Swing State” with Mark Walker and Odell Cleveland.

Mark was your Republican congressman for six years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Odell is a Democratic activist and the founder of the Welfare Reform Liason Project.

These two pastors have different politics and beliefs, and, on “Swing State,” they come together to hash out the issues of the day from both sides of the aisle.

Watch the full July 17 episode in the video player above and catch “Swing State” at 11 p.m. EST on Sundays, only on FOX8.