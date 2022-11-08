(WGHP) — By now, you’ve likely seen the ads on TV, letters in the mail and maybe even the text messages asking you to vote for candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election. That’s why we have two guests on this episode of Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, to talk about this year’s priorities for the Democratic and Republican parties.

Our first guest is Morgan Jackson, a Democratic consultant and co-founder of Nexus Strategy. He also serves as chief political advisor to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state Attorney General Josh Stein.

Then, hear from Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee and a sitting member of Congress. He has represented Minnesota’s 6th District in the U.S. House since 2015.

These two experts join hosts Mark Walker and Odell Cleveland to help prepare you for the big decisions you have to make on Tuesday.

Mark was your Republican congressman for six years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Odell is a Democratic activist and the founder of the Welfare Reform Liason Project.

