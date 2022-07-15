Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive

Kids in the Piedmont Triad need your help!

As kids start getting ready for the new school year, we want to make sure they have all the supplies they need to focus on their education.

FOX8’s 2022 Stuff the Bus campaign will kick off on Monday, July 18. All week long, FOX8 and the Salvation Army will be at different Walmart locations throughout the Triad collecting school supplies, such as No. 2 pencils, glue sticks, erasers, pencil boxes, backpacks, 3-ring binders, highlighters and anything a child might need at school.

The event will culminate with FOX8 Family Night at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, July 23. Join us at the racetrack for the annual FOX8 WGHP 100, a 100-lap modified race. You’ll also be able to watch the sportsman, street stock and stadium stock divisions race.

Our 2022 campaign is sponsored by Strong Mattress and Bed Outlet Store.

You can donate at these locations:

Monday, July 18

Walmart Supercenter #1132

1226 E. Dixie Drive

Asheboro, N.C.

Tuesday, July 19

Walmart Supercenter #1498

3738 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, N.C.

Wednesday, July 20

Walmart Supercenter #3626

3475 Parkway Village Ct.

(Peters Creek Parkway)

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Thursday, July 21

Walmart Supercenter #4477

2710 N. Main St.

High Point, N.C.

Friday, July 22

Walmart Suprcenter #3612

530 S. Graham Hopedale Road

Burlington, N.C.

Saturday, July 23

Bowman Gray Stadium

1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Winston-Salem, N.C.