ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are a lot of cool places at the North Carolina Zoo but the puffins’ habitat is literally the coolest.

The Arctic seabirds need to be kept in cold temperatures. Guests can watch them fly and dive into the water.

Soon there will be new baby birds to see too. Four pufflings hatched this summer at the zoo.

Shannon Smith shows us in today’s Zoo Filez.