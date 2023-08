FORT FISHER, N.C. (WGHP) — All this month, Zoo Filez becomes Aqua Filez!

A membership to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro also gets you into the three state-supported aquariums along the coast including the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The 92-thousand square foot facility is home to sharks, sea turtles, alligators and tons of tropical and fresh-water fish. Shannon Smith gives us a tour!