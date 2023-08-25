FORT FISHER, N.C. (WGHP) — Did you know a family of otters is called a romp? That’s the perfect way to describe the large group of Asian small-clawed otters living at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Mom, dad and six babies born in the last year share the habitat. They have tons of energy and personality so the otter’s habitats are a favorite spot for guests.

Shannon Smith traveled to the Aquarium in Fort Fisher to meet the romp and find out why they are such great ambassadors for their species.