ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Spring always brings babies to the North Carolina Zoo.

A baby giraffe was born in late May, and the week before a chimpanzee gave birth on habitat right in front of the viewing public. It led to some exciting and tense moments for the guests and zookeepers!

Shannon Smith gives us the details on his arrival in this week’s Zoo Filez.

The zoo isn’t the only place bursting with babies. The Greensboro Science Center welcomed a pair of bintlets and a rare baby pygmy hippo.

The zoo also welcomed two litters of red wolf pups as well.