ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just two dozen wild red wolves remain in the world. All of them live in Eastern North Carolina.

The North Carolina Zoo is leading efforts to save the species from extinction. The zoo houses a breeding facility behind the scenes as part of the Red Wolf Recovery Program.

This spring, two litters with a total of nine pups were born there including six males and three females. That brings the total number of red wolves at the facility to thirty. Some could eventually be released in eastern North Carolina to help boost the wild population!

Shannon Smith shares more details about the efforts to save this species in today’s Zoo Filez.