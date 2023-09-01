FORT FISHER, N.C. (WGHP) — For the past month, Zoo Filez has become Aqua Filez as we feature stories from the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, one of three aquariums owned and operated by the state of North Carolina.

The 92 thousand square foot facility is located near Wilmington and welcomes half a million guests each year.

The aquarium sharks, sea turtles, fish and other wildlife found in the waters of North Carolina both inland and off the coast.

That includes several rare species and animals that were hurt or injured too severely to survive in the wild. Shannon Smith introduces us to these animals in today’s Zoo Filez.