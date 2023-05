ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — When the weather warms up, many animals wake up and start moving around more.

It’s also the time of year the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the North Carolina Zoo sees more injured animals, especially turtles. They are often hit by cars while trying to cross busy roads and highways.

In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us the best way to help a turtle that seems stranded in the street.