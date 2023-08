FORT FISHER, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s sea turtle hatching season along the North Carolina coast.

Tiny turtles will emerge from their nests in the sands and make the dangerous journey from the beach to the ocean.

Not all of the turtles will make it. In fact, some never leave the nest. That’s where the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher steps in. Each year, they save several turtles and raise them for eventual release.

Shannon Smith traveled to the aquarium for this week’s Zoo Filez.