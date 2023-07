ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The giraffe herd grew at the North Carolina Zoo this spring with the birth of a baby boy, named Fenn.

That brings the total number in the tower to five, with three males and two females.







NC Zoo welcomes giraffe calf (Credit: Mary Wilson-Carrigan, North Carolina Zoo. )

Zookeepers say they are all adjusting well to their new addition!

Shannon Smith shows us in today’s Zoo Filez.