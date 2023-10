ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the most popular animals at the North Carolina Zoo celebrates a big birthday this week.

Mosuba, the silverback gorilla, turns 40. It’s special because gorillas in the wild usually survive to their mid-30s. And this is a double birthday celebration because Mosuba is a twin!

Shannon Smith shares the details of their special lives in this week’s Zoo Filez.