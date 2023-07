ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo’s giraffe herd grew by several feet this Spring. A baby boy giraffe was born behind the scenes in May!

The little boy, named Fenn, turned two months old this week and has already grown quite a bit.





NC Zoo welcomes giraffe calf (Credit: Mary Wilson-Carrigan, North Carolina Zoo. )

He’s also met all the members of his herd and made appearances on his habitat to greet guests.

For this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith checks in with one of his zookeepers for an update.