ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tigers, komodo dragons, and king cobras are all coming to the North Carolina Zoo.

Right now, crews are building their habitats in the 10-acre Asia expansion at the park. Before the animals can move in, the horticulture staff has a lot of hard work ahead. It will take hundreds of trees and thousands of plants to fill the new section of the Zoo.

Animals won’t live there for two to three more years, but the first plants need to go in the ground this Fall.

Shannon Smith shows us the process in this week’s Zoo Filez.