GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Weaver Academy in Greensboro is home to a lot of talented students. Including a new jazz quartet that calls itself “The HR Department.”

It’s a play off of piano player Henry Royal’s name.

“It’s basically a band of friends who all love music a lot,” says Xul Rutty, the bass player. “We met probably sophomore year. That was when we really started knowing each other. But not until now did we just get together and start playing. Because we all noticed, we all love jazz.”

They decided to take their talents outside the school walls and perform for others. A move encouraged by their teacher Howie Ledford.

“They just sort of went and said ‘OK, We’re doing this.’ I’m like, ‘you don’t need my permission. So go out and do your thing,'” says Ledford.

They had some experience playing for audiences other than school performances and they loved it.

Says junior guitar player Uno Dos Santos, “Being in front of an audience just feels different when people are watching you. And like if it’s a good performance, you and the audience feed off of each other. And you excite the audience and the audience excites you and it’s just a really nice like feedback loop.”

Drummer Ethan Stein Mayon agrees.

“The energy of the crowd is really everything. If you have a really good crowd, you can have a really good show, especially when you can feed back off of one another. You can really kind of get into that groove of making the crowd go wild and it’s really just an awesome experience. I love it a lot. “

They knew this time of year, holiday music would be in high demand, so they started practicing and of course, there was a favorite!

“The Vince Guaraldi Trio, which made the Charlie Brown soundtrack,” says Rutty. “They’ve got an incredible bass, just lots of fun to do.”

Practicing together made it even more fun. According to Royal, “Preparing this music and then going out and playing it with my friends has been pretty special and I know we all really enjoy it.”

They all say they have Weaver Academy to thank.

“We use choir people for our songs. They play with us. Music Pro creates all sorts of music that can mix with all these other different PVAS. So it’s a very tightly knit community which is collaborative, which is something I’ve never seen before in high school,” said Rutty.

Royal says, “It’s gotten me here which I’m super grateful for because this is such a nice community to grow as an artist and as a person really.”

According to Santos, “I learned a lot just immediately straight into walking in here and being around so many people who are so much better than you really pushes you. It really pushes you to get better. “

And it has changed the soundtrack of their lives. Most didn’t think they would be performing with a group until after graduation.

According to Stein Mayon, “I felt that in middle school really it was going to be more towards my college. Early college year when I really started to do this. But I’m really, really super happy that I really got to do it earlier because it gets my foot in the door of many different places and I can really start my career now instead of in a few years.”

It’s a testament to the saying “good things come to those who work hard.” Says their teacher, “They are fantastic kids. They work hard. “

The group played this weekend for shoppers at McLaurin Farms and was a big hit. If you would like to book them, email them at royalhg88@gmail.com.