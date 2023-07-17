GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — Whether it’s learning about skin diseases, or using virtual reality to check the heart rates of imaginary patients, these Bio Medical Boot Camp for Boys participants are spending part of their summer learning the ins and outs of careers in the medical field at Southern Alamance High School.

“It sounded interesting and it’s a good chance to do things,” rising ninth grader Wesley Swaner said.

Landon Woolard is a rising 8th grader. He says he chose to participate, “for the great experience and being able to do some free stuff and have a good time.”

Some of the campers came for specific activities, like biology experiments. While others left their options wide open. There’s a lot to do in just three days, but the facilitators say the camp is designed to be just a taste of the CTE courses that are available.

“I think they are going to be busy from the time they get here until the time they leave with fun, interesting activities that are really going to let them explore the career field and see if maybe I want to learn more about this and take this in high school,” said Debora McLendon, a camp co-facilitator. “If they like a particular pathway, there are so many options for them to earn college credit, and there are apprenticeships and internships.”

For some, they’re not quite ready to choose a career field just yet, and McLendon says that’s OK.

“They’re young,” she says. “They are rising 8th graders and 9th graders, and this is just an opportunity to expose them to different careers that are available.”

And have some fun, while doing so.