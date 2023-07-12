GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — There are blue and red lights and sirens. Even the sounds of an emergency radio make the mock crash scene at Northern Guilford High School look real.

It is a staged scene to get these Camp Med First Responders’ adrenalin flowing. According to camper Cory Burgess, it worked.

“It definitely felt like a real situation,” he said.

The drill gave these Guilford County High School students a chance to put their newly acquired skills to the test. They took part in the first-ever camp med program held at Northern Guilford High School. It’s a two-week camp designed to give participants a look at what it’s like to be an Emergency Medical Technician.

“At first I thought it was just like a really easy job. I thought it was something like, you know, it’s not that hard to get into. But it’s definitely something that you have to have a love for to do. So, it was definitely an eye-opener this camp was,” said Burgess.

According to camp director Briton Wertz, it is fast-paced and covers a lot of information.

“Patient assessment is weeks of learning. And they have learned it mostly in two days,” she said. “For two days they took healthcare provider-level CPR. So that’s the same CPR that doctors take, nurses take, paramedics take and EMTs take.”

All that activity allowed the students to get certifications that will help them their entire life.

“We’ve learned everything like the wound care. How to give CPR, how to work the AED. All sorts of stuff,” Northern High School student Kylie Sharpe said.

Nate Mohammed is hoping to get into the Greensboro Fire Academy and thought this camp was perfect for him.

“Now we have information that we would never have before,” he said. “We have BLS certification. We know how to stop bleeds. We know how to maintain calmness in situations where most people don’t.”

According to EMT Instructor Wertz that’s one of the most important things these students will learn this summer. She remembered from her time as an EMT, “every call you are going to get that adrenaline rush, but you have to be the calm one. You have to take charge of that situation. Because even if it’s something that is critical, patients think it’s the worst time in their life. So they have to be calm. They have to know how to take control of the situation.”

She saw they were able to do just that with the mock car crash.

“It’s one thing to learn things in a classroom, but then you get on an ambulance and run a call and you are like ‘Wow! I didn’t learn this in class,'” she said. “So that’s why we do scenarios like this. Make it as real world as possible so they know what to expect.”

The camp also has many of the students rethinking their career paths.

“I’ve always wanted to do something in the medical field, I originally wanted to be a pharmacist, but when I saw the opportunity for this camp, I decided to take it because I definitely feel like it’s beneficial,” said Sharpe.

A summer camp that can lead to a lifetime of saving lives. According to Wertz, “It is the start of something very, very amazing.”