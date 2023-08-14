GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — It is hard work, but a group of Guilford County students is giving back by doing yard work for people who need it but can’t do it themselves.

In doing so, they are learning!

“In everything that we do, there’s not only a lesson that they can learn, but they understand that it’s an impact that they can make. It impacts them, but it also impacts their community,” LeShari Clemons, the Program Director for PEAK Adventure Ministries, said.

This year, the focus for much of their summer with PEAK Adventures is on homes. They are learning how to care for them and what it takes to build them. For the second year, the students are building a Tiny House for the Tiny House Community Development.

“This summer our real focus of the teaching has been planning in process,” says Britt Lassiter of PEAK. “To build a house, you got to have a plan, and everybody follows the process. And so, whether they are going into the trades, or whether they are going to go into college, going to food service, or anything. Everywhere you go has a plan in the process, and that’s what we really have striven to teach seasonal students this year, in addition to actual hard skills of how to square wall, how to drive a nail, how to cut with a saw.”

The students also learn teamwork.

“I learned leadership here. I learned how to be a leader and this year has really taught me how to be a leader. I have been manager on duty for the summer. I have been teaching the freshman. I worked with freshman last week. But people are looking up to me more now,” Shaleeah Broughton, a senior at Southern Guilford High School, said.

Through rain and heat, they have proven hard work pays off.

“They’re learning about how to develop work ethic too. Perseverance is one of our biggest things. We’re like, ‘what happens when you hit that ceiling? When you hit that cap? Do you have the endurance, that perseverance to keep pushing through?'” said Clemons.

And in everything they do, they talk about different career opportunities available to them.

“We have three college students that are working with tiny houses, so they’re able to see architecture as a career path,” said Clemons. “They’re able to see interior design as a career path, and construction management as a career path. And they get to see people that are closer to their generation, and so that helps them to see what they can possibly go into. We also did a trip to the firehouse as well, so they get to see there are multiple options for what they can become. And everywhere we go we like to point out how it directly connects to their lives, and who they are now and who they can see themselves as later.”

As they visualize their futures, their confidence grows.

Shaleeah Broughton is a great example of that.

“I might build my own house, I don’t know. It’s good to have these skills,” she said.

They always take pride in the work they do, which makes everyone at PEAK proud.