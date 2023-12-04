JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Every child needs someone they can look up to, and lucky for a group of male students at Millis Road Elementary School in Jamestown, they have some good male role models helping them out.

They are the Millis Men. Fifth and sixth-grade students that meet after school each month for true life lessons.

According to Daniel Tilley the Assistant Principal at the school, this has been a welcome addition to their afterschool programs.

“The hope is that our boys will have a little bit of an edge as they get older because they’re going to have those soft skills that kind of set them apart from other people. And whether it’s as a candidate for to get into a college certain program or candidate for a job. So we really want them to learn those skills now, and have ample time to practice them to to keep improving on that.”

One meeting focused on tying neckties. Assistant Principal Daniel Tilley was amazed at the reaction.

He said, ” We’re all getting ties today and the biggest cheers came through. And I was like, oh, man, for ties. I love that. I love the enthusiasm. And then as we started to tie them, it was almost like a competition. They wanted to be the ones who knew how to tie it independently first. ”

The meeting subjects differ from month to month. The subjects typically deal with things that aren’t necessarily learned in the classroom.

“A lot of times we teach academics. We teach math and reading, science, and social studies,” he said.

“We don’t always teach kids how to properly behave in certain scenarios, and that there is a there is a proper way to behave here that may not be proper here. So, I think that’s a big focus for our program.”

The meetings cover specific character traits related to social-emotional learning. Things like self-respect, determination, kindness and community.

“Acceptance is something that we’re really big on. Even though you may not be like someone, you can still be nice. You can still be cordial. You can still include them in something. So, I think our kids do a really good job of embodying that,” says Tilley.

There are also monthly guests who are also helping to plant the seeds of success.

“The speakers that are coming in, and they’re providing another lens to our kids'” he says. “Yes, your principal can get up there and talk. Your assistant principal can get up there and talk. Your teachers can get up there and talk. But providing a lens from another either, like a career lens or just another lens in general, whether it be demographically or whatever it may be is really important for our kids.”

Tilley says he is seeing his students change for the better.

“Our kids are involved. We have a go far program. We had seven of our kids participate in that Go Far Program where they go and run 3 miles. It’s the big Go Far Race downtown in High Point. We just had our spelling bee and I think like five out of our eight winners were Millis men that won those classroom spelling bees and will participate in the school bees. So, we’re seeing our kids really excel.”

All while they are having fun.