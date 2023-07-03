BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — When it comes to teenagers, Rhonda Stonebraker knows you can almost always catch their attention with food.

The Cummings High School food science teacher said, “Even during the school year and even if they’re not my students, the kitchen’s still wide open, because the kids are always like, ‘What are you making? Let me come in and see.’ So the kids are excited.”

She knows if you can get kids in the kitchen, they can learn a lot. That’s why she’s helping to teach the “food science explorers” camp this summer.

“Students get scared when they see the word science, so they think we’re doing chemistry or biology or earth science, but this is a different type of science,” Stonebraker said. “We get to do something that we all love to do as people. We all love to eat, and we get to apply science to it, which makes it fun for the students, so they feel more interested in that subject. They might not like science before they come to camp, but, by the time they leave, they might be like, ‘Oh I am really interested in this and how I can apply it to what I eat.”

They are learning more than just a recipe.

“Today we made gummy bears and we applied the importance of gluten and the proteins bonding the gummy bears that make them,” Stonebraker said. “We’ve also done fruit leather today, so, after, when we go to eat, we’ll talk about food preservation and how it’s important to preserve our food to allow us to keep it on the shelf longer. I think it’s important for the kids to understand the science behind everything that they make.”

It also helps them see there’s a business side of the food too.

“It gives them the opportunity to understand that there is a working force behind everything that we eat. The primary source I use right now is Takis. Takis is the flavor of all the kids, our kids want to eat all the spicy food, so I said at some point someday there was somebody sitting in an office saying, ‘Oh, let’s create these and see how they do,'” she said.

That’s what interests Zyyihr Wiley.

The rising ninth-grader said, “I like the fact that how you can add different tastes that normally wouldn’t go together and put them together to make a masterpiece.”

He not only likes to cook, but one day he would like to compete with his creations.

“I would want to at least be somewhere near to Gordon Ramsay,” said Wiley. “I like him as a chef, knowing he’s been cooking for a long time and he has different types of plates and stuff that he could show me that could better help my food journal.”

For Sarah Vernon, the camp has been both fun and eye-opening.

“I’ve always been interested in cooking because my grandma taught me since I was younger, and I’ve had to eat gluten-free for most of my life, and knowing the way to change a recipe to be gluten-free is always hard,” she said. “And so, I feel like, food sciences, you can know the different things that’ll change something just barely in taste or texture.”

Plus, she says they get to eat what they make.

“It’s very scrumptious,” she said.

A delicious subject for sure.