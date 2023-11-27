HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — The recording studio is crowded with people. Engineers and musicians of all ages and vocalists in another room. It could be any professional studio across the nation. But this one is in High Point at Penn Griffin School of the Arts.

Inside, those who look and act like professionals are actually students and teachers in Guilford County. This state-of-the-art recording studio is provided to Penn Griffin through a partnership with Notes for Notes.

According to Max Miller, the Notes for Notes studio manager, it’s one of a kind.

“There’s nothing really quite like this,” he said. “This is really a first-of-its-kind recording studio inside of a public school. “

Miller was instrumental in transforming the dream of the studio, into a reality.

“Penn Griffin already has a history as a school, being John Coltrane’s alma mater. I think it’s a really great community to put something like this, and because it provides access to a lot of students here in the arts community and can really change the trajectory of a lot of kids lives here,” he said.

And that is already happening. Music Production Teacher Jordan Lee sees his students growing every day.

Says Lee, “I have watched this process transform the students, watching them get involved inside of the studio space has just brought a level of like compassion and confidence, and inside of them to really want to do more and show up to school. I think that’s been the really exciting part about it. They yearn to be here and I think that’s a really powerful thing as we’re looking for how to get students to be excited about being somewhere that they can learn.”