HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — For Jaleel Wright, High Point Central is home.

He graduated in 2014 and says he always dreamed of coming back to teach music.

“It still feels surreal.”

But from the moment he walked back into the classroom where he learned, he says he felt at peace.

“I’ve always had that vision,” he says. “Like I told my former director, I said, ‘I’m going to be in your shoes when I graduate.’ But it’s something I’ve always had a passion for, so ever since high school… I take it seriously. “

He wants to encourage other kids to give it a try too. That’s why he loves opening their eyes to the possibilities.

“A lot of them have never played or have little experience. So, for them to be able to play a note and it actually sounds decent and the smile that they give me, just lights me up and it made me smile too.”

He encourages them to do better.

“If they mess up, they say, ‘hey, Mr. Wright, what can I do to fix it or what can I do to get better? Can you show me what I can do to be better?'”

He’s building a foundation for the HPC band known as the Marching Sounds of Distinction. In just a matter of months, he has built the band from the ground up. “I think we’re up to 30 Members now from zero to 30. We’re still recruiting. “

In the meantime, they are practicing.

“After school is when we get down to the nitty-gritty. When we get down to the fun part, as the kids say.”

As they march around the school and neighborhood, people are taking notice. Some even come out of their homes to greet them.

“It’s been years since they heard any music coming from outside these walls,” he says.

When the Friday night lights come on in the football stadium, they aren’t the only thing to shine. So does the Marching Sounds of Distinction. He tells the band this is only the beginning, the best is yet to come.

“It’s just because of the exposure that it gives you. Like a lot of kids haven’t been out of North Carolina. Haven’t been out of High Point. So, with Band, we travel to various places for competitions. Football games, anything. We travel, so like it gives them something to look forward to outside of what they’re used to looking to every day.”

He knows his students have potential, and he is ready to help them grow.

“I feel like what I’m doing is worth it. And I feel like I’m doing my job the correct way. I love it. I enjoy what I do. I love my kids.”

It shows as they march forward to success in the future.