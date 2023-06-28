BURLINGTON, NC (WGHP) — If you teach her, she can build it!

That’s the idea behind a summer camp in Alamance County. This summer rising 8th and 9th-grade students are getting a look at Career and Technical Education classes that some females may shy away from.

Chelsea Jimenez Guavas says it is something she was very interested in doing.

“I think it’s a great opportunity because I’m not really all that like build type of person and it got me like to think more creative,” she said.

Carpentry teacher David Miles worked in the industry before he became a teacher. He’s sold on female carpenters.

“I know females can do it and they do it well,” says Miles. “And the kids come here, and this is giving them an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, I can do this if I want to.’ “

He knows it just takes exposing them to the possibilities, to get them to see themselves in a CTE field.

“More females are starting to get into it and lot of them come into this class and learn how to set walls, build, cutting boards, using their hands,” he says.

They’re not only building cutting or charcuterie boards but also learning how to program a laser design on them using a computer-driven Glowforge.

Valeria Alverez Delgado says it is a great opportunity. “I think it’s really nice getting to experience using the materials that I thought would be difficult using in the future. So, I really like it.”

Carpentry goes hand in hand with another CTE class, interior design. Star Surgeon teaches that at Graham High School.

“We are painting and with interior design, they learn all the process of designing how to mix colors, how to create their own designs,” she said. “So even with interior design, you have to blend colors and use different mediums and you also apply the same process.”

Campers also get the opportunity to try out other CTE classes like nursing, using Virtual reality. There are four apps that the student can use during the camp to learn all about CTE careers. The instructors admit it is a lot of information over just three days. But for the campers, the experience was more than eye-opening.

Shayla Leach said she has learned a lot.

“I’ve enjoyed this a lot because I’ve learned how to build things that I would never probably have done otherwise.”

Some students are considering taking it a step further.

“It’s been making me wonder do I want a career like this? And I’ve been thinking about it,” said Michelle Delapz.

Shayla Leach agreed. “It’s really fun and I can see like all the possibilities that I can do, doing it.”

Fun and eye-opening. The perfect combination for a summer camp.