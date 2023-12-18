GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — For Dr. Carey Pahel, being in a classroom, reading to a group of children, who appear to be hanging on to his every word is evidence of a job well done.

An audiologist by profession, Pahel started writing children’s books after he retired. His latest “I Wish I Had An Otter” is special because it is based locally.

He got the idea for it when working as a member of the Rotary Club of Greensboro on the carousel at the Greensboro Science Center.

“I got thinking about it and many of the animals, perhaps most of the animals in the book, are also on the carousel. It was just a fun thing to go through. Look at a variety of animals, and it’s a rhyming book and had a lot of fun with it.”

He pitched the idea to his daughter Emily Nunn, who is his partner in his publishing company Pink Bull Press.

“It’s great in general, really special for anyone local that’s had the opportunity to go to the Science Center and schools do take field trips there, which is also really neat,” she says. “But it’s very factual and fun and that you can go and see these actual animals in person is special.”

Something else that is special, every kindergarten student in Guilford County is getting one of his books to take home for their own. That was made possible by his son-in-law, Todd Nunn, and his company Compass Healthcare and Rehab. He noticed on a visit to his child’s school, how excited the kids were to get a book of their own.

“We actually gave books to one of the classes there or the whole school there, maybe a couple of schools a couple of years ago. And there was so many kids that would come to you and say, wow, I’ve never had a new book. I can’t believe y’all giving me a new book. Can I keep it? Do I get to take it home?” he said.

So the Nunns worked with Guilford County Schools and made it happen. Pahel goes to every book distribution he can hoping to inspire the children.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing and talking to the kids, I tell them you can do this too. Just use your imagination and learn your language art skills and you too can be an author,” Pahel said.

Having a book of their own can plant the seeds for the students to be readers for life.

Dr. Pamela Ford is the Principal of Triangle Lake Montessori School and she agrees.

“They are excited. They like to look at books and read books and so with this book that they received today, they’re loving every minute of it.”

And so is the author.

“To see the kids’ expressions and say, ‘hey, this is really, really good, really interesting,’ that means a lot.”