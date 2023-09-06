HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numbers from the AARP show criminals steal $28 billion from older adults every year.

Here’s a really disturbing number: 72% of that was stolen by a family member, a friend, or a caregiver whom the older adult trusted.

That is why the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has a new program called “HELPS.” That stands for “helping elders learn to prevent scams.”

Deputy Chris Martin and Harris Mason visited the FOX8 Morning News to talk about two information sessions planned for September.