HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This holiday season many of us are finally able to spend time with family members we haven’t seen in a while, but what do you do if you notice cognitive changes in your loved ones?

In this week’s Successful Aging Linda Pritchett has ways to make the holiday easier on everyone.

Visit the Alzheimer’s Association online for more information.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.