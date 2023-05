HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we age, our circle of friends can get smaller.

Getting out and socializing can be intimidating, but it’s a great way to stay active and mentally healthy.

Senior Adviser Linda Pritchett discusses the benefits of being social on this week’s Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.