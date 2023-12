HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Nearly one-third of adults in the U.S. are caring for a loved one. Many times, they’re looking out for an aging parent while caring for their own families, and that can add up to a lot of stress.

In this week’s Successful Aging, Bob Cain from the Winston-Salem chapter of Adult Children of Aging Parents tells us about a free community celebration coming up where people can find out about resources.